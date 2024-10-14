Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.62% of God Bless America ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YALL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of God Bless America ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in God Bless America ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in God Bless America ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 120,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in God Bless America ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,403,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get God Bless America ETF alerts:

God Bless America ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:YALL opened at $37.19 on Monday. God Bless America ETF has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60.

About God Bless America ETF

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for God Bless America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for God Bless America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.