Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total value of $7,725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total transaction of $7,725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,402. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $149.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $156.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.34%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

