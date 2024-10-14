Brookstone Capital Management Invests $512,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.4 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

