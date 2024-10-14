Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 870,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,193,000 after acquiring an additional 56,205 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 581,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.
Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.66.
Global X Uranium ETF Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
