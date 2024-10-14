Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 870,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,193,000 after acquiring an additional 56,205 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 581,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.66.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.