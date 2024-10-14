Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $401,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,266.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 210,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 166,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT opened at $79.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.66. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

