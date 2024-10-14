Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 428 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 495,944 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,482 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,132 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4,833.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 162,256 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $118.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average of $112.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

