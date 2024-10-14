Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 9.4% in the first quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.7% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 5.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

GMAR stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

