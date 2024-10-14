Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chubb by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $286.83 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $205.64 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

