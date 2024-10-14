Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 248,800.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

