Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,397 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Peirce Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 120,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 625,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $48.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

