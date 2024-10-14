Brookstone Capital Management Sells 18 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,166.79.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,187.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,190.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,133.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,075.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

