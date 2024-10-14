Brookstone Capital Management Sells 21,070 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,070 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046,913 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,346,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,594,000 after buying an additional 2,242,823 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,617,000 after buying an additional 1,842,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after buying an additional 1,673,315 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

