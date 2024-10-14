Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,299 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XJUN. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:XJUN opened at $38.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $190.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

