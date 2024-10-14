Brookstone Capital Management Sells 326 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,607.2% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 61,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $731,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 289.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 31.4% in the second quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

TQQQ stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $85.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2302 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

