Brookstone Capital Management Sells 377,937 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,937 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMAY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 25.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BMAY opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

