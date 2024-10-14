Brookstone Capital Management Sells 693 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

