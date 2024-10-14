Brookstone Capital Management Sells 697 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $4,900,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $366,000.

ITA opened at $152.86 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.72. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

