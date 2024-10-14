Brookstone Capital Management Sells 717 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.95 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

