Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLDX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period.

CLDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

