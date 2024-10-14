Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $222.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.75 and a 12 month high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

