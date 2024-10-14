Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,730,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $4,703,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $326.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.