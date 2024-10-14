Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $190.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $193.16.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

