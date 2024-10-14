Clarius Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $286.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $291.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

