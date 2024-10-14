Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,549 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 563.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 173.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.89.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB opened at $58.57 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

