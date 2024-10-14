Clarius Group LLC Has $147,000 Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,344,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69,145 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 859,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 447,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 588,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86,898 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $13.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.