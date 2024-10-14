Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MFG opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. Research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

