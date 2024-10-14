Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5,596.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE KOF opened at $87.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7811 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

