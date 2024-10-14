CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CorVel were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 997.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CorVel by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,464,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,631,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 65.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CorVel news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $629,092.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,775,803.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,214 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.88, for a total transaction of $365,268.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 680 shares in the company, valued at $204,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $629,092.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,277 shares in the company, valued at $12,775,803.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,893 shares of company stock worth $6,003,958. 47.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

CorVel Stock Up 2.4 %

CRVL opened at $314.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.62 and a 200-day moving average of $276.39. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $329.23.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter.

About CorVel

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Featured Articles

