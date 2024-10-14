Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stock Position Lowered by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.8 %

BAP stock opened at $186.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $187.70. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $2.9084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

