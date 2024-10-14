Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Crown were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Crown by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,349 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $92.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. Crown’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

