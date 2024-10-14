CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of CSX by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 559.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CSX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $867,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

