Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Separately, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.70 to $6.10 in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TEO opened at $7.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $967.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telecom Argentina

(Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.