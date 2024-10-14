Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 155,996 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155,996 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Triumph Group Price Performance

TGI stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.49. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group



Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

