Cwm LLC Acquires 20,515 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

