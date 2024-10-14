Cwm LLC Acquires 41,734 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 102.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,433 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,734 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE CFG opened at $42.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. UBS Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

