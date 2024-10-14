Cwm LLC Buys 12,409 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 132.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 129,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 56,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

MDYG stock opened at $88.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

