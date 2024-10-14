Cwm LLC Buys 48 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 259.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,108,000 after buying an additional 108,360 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4,778.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 103,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after buying an additional 101,547 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15,100.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,118 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $819.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $744.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $699.16. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $826.24.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $714.92.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

