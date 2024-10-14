Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 162,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $266.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $266.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

