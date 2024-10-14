Cwm LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.53% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 1,336.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 77,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TEQI opened at $42.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $42.14.

About T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

