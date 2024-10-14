Cwm LLC Grows Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,539 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $35.94 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

