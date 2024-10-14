Cwm LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

