Cwm LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cwm LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $86.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays cut DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

