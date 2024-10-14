Cwm LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $293,699,000.

GE Vernova stock opened at $266.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.80. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $270.11.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.63.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

