Cwm LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $113.26 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

