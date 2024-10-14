Cwm LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Cwm LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 46,270.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,001 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBUS. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

BBUS stock opened at $104.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

