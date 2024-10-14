Cwm LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 192,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,637,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of FTCS opened at $91.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.91. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $91.60.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Capital Strength ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.