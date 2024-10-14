Cwm LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 192,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,637,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $91.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.91. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $91.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

