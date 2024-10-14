Cwm LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $72.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.