Cwm LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $121.30 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.60.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

