Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cognex worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cognex by 94.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognex by 1,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Cognex by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Insider Activity

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,950.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,950.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 1.41. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $53.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.