Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

